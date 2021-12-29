COVID testing site snarls traffic in Orange County neighborhood

People who live outside an Orange County COVID-19 testing site are hoping things will calm down soon but testing locations across Central Florida have been mobbed all week.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic off E. Colonial leads into the Econ Soccer Complex where people can get a COVID-19 test, and it also leads into a neighborhood.

"Oh, it’s horrible," said resident Faviana Alvarez about the traffic.

"Getting to my own house has been a pain in the butt," said another resident, Estefania Montero.

Residents say the site is backed up with cars before it even opens.

"I came at 6 in the morning and the block was already full," Montero explained.

It isn’t the only testing site slammed in Central Florida. In Deltona, people had to wait three to four hours for a test Wednesday. Some were running out of gas and even ordering pizza to be delivered to their cars.

"The line…I don’t know where it begins and where it ends," said Robert Wessels.

In Seminole County, SKYFOX was above as nearly 11,000 at-home test kits were handed out.

In Brevard County, COVID-19 cases have quadrupled in the last week and people waited up to two hours for a test.

In Orange County, Barnett Park and the Econ Soccer Complex have been hitting capacity several hours before close time.

"Last time they did, it was crazy the first week or so but then it started slowing down," Montero said. "But I’ve heard COVID testing is harder to get now than ever."

Orange County officials say they’re in close contact with deputies to help with traffic control in this neighborhood.

They will be opening a third testing site at the South Orange Youth Sports Complex, at 11800 S. Orange Avenue in Orlando, on Thursday. This site is available seven days per week; however, it will be closed on December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022.

