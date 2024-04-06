Orange County murder suspect denied bond after returning from NJ to stand trial

Doujon Griffiths stood before an Orange County judge on Saturday morning, who denied him bond.

The families of the victims, in this case, had been waiting more than two years for justice and maybe a step closer to getting it. Latoya Reid is the mother and grandmother of two of the victims - Massania Malcolm and her daughter Jordania.

"I have nothing to say to Doujon Dwayne Griffiths. I'm not in the place where I have forgiven Doujon. I'm still in the grieving process as we speak. I'm still angry," she said.

Orange County Deputies say Malcolm and her daughter were found dead in a car in 2022. They identified Griffiths as the suspect just days later. They said Malcolm and her boyfriend, who was Jordania's father, had allowed Griffiths to stay with them before their deaths.

Deputies also say Griffiths shot and wounded the boyfriend.

"I was robbed by somebody I thought was a friend. Somebody we trusted," Reid said.

The arrest took more than two years. It came after a traffic stop last week, a thousand miles away in Linden, New Jersey. Law enforcement there later extradited Griffiths back to Orange County. Griffiths faces charges including attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Former Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said justice delayed wasn’t always justice denied. "It's good to know that eventually, if everything comes together, the individuals are still being held accountable for their actions."

Rolon said different agencies often worked together to solve crimes, even if it's across the country. "It's not unusual for investigations to take you on a path that could touch different jurisdictions, and each jurisdiction is responsible for their area of responsibility. In this case, it looks as if everything came together to bring this individual to justice."