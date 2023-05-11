Orange County middle school teacher arrested for 'inappropriately touching' students: Police

article

An Orange County Schools employee was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching students and engaging in lewd conduct, police said.

Javier Fernando Romero-Gonzalez, a teacher at Innovation Middle School, was arrested on charges of Lewd and Lascivious conduct, and engaging in lewd and lascivious conduct.

The Orlando Police Department said they were alerted to reports of inappropriate behavior of a teacher back in April sparking a criminal investigation.

No other details regarding the investigation have been released.