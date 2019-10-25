Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings defends proposed transportation tax

It’s no secret Central Florida is growing and becoming more congested by the day.

Leaders in Orange County are turning to voters to pass a one cent sales tax that is expected to generate more than $596 million annually.

But there is much skepticism, so The News Station took the hard questions to the proposal’s champion, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Robert Guaderrama:

“With record tourism numbers translating into record revenue, how could you possibly be asking for taxpayers for more money?”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings:

“Because of tourism. It’s a $70 billion industry here in the metro area. Because of that, we have been able to keep our taxes relatively low. Orange County, itself, has one of the lowest millage rates in the State of Florida, out of the 67 counties, and because of that, our residents pay less in taxes that they otherwise would pay.”

But Demings says a long-term solution is needed and that comes at a price the county can’t afford on its own.

Robert Guaderrama:

“Why is so much money needed and where will the money go? Will people actually notice any change or improvement?”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings:

“What we’re trying to do is be transformative. What we’re doing is trying to look, not just down the road for next year but to the needs of our community 20 years, 30 years from now. In order for us to meet the transportation needs of that community, as well as today, we need billions of dollars.”

The tax revenue will go into a transportation fund for future road projects and the development of a mass transit system, overtime, expanding the Lynx and SunRail lines.

Robert Guaderrama:

“Mayor, why a sales tax over other taxes?”

Orange County Jerry Demings:

“Fifty-one percent, or better, of the people who will pay that tax won’t be the people who live here; they’re our visitors who are really coming to help congest our roadways, so it has the right balance there, and it allows us to not have the full burden on the backs of the taxpayers who live in this community.”

But similar tax initiatives have recently failed in Osceola and Volusia counties.

Robert Guaderrama:

“Why is this different and what did they do wrong?”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings:

“They didn’t go out to the community and get input first and then developed the plan around what the citizens said they wanted. We have online surveys; we’ve been intentional in going into the community, hearing and listening to them.”

And if voters do not get on board?

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings:

“If the electorate in this community doesn’t vote it in, then we’ll have to look at some other options in the future, but I believe this is the best solution at this time.”

The tax is proposed to go on the November 2020 ballot.