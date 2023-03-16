Man arrested for sexually assaulting multiple women at Central Florida bus stops: Deputies

A man has been attested after allegedly sexually assaulting four women who were waiting at bus stops in Central Florida.

Deputies said they arrested Nelson Odige on Wednesday on 15 charges stemming from the sexual assaults that happened during February after identifying a car of interest related to the attacks.

Odige was under constant surveillance since the fourth attack that happened on Feb. 25. He confessed to sexually assaulting the four women at the bus stop, deputies said.

Deputies are also asking any other victims to come forward if they have been assaulted by Odige.

On Feb. 2, two women told deputies they were violently attacked by a masked man who was armed with a gun at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive.

The man approached both women at gunpoint and demanded money from them. "Then the attacks turned sexually violent."

A couple of weeks later, two more women reported to deputies they were sexually assaulted at a bus stop near N. Hiawassee Road at Hennepin Boulevard. The man was again wearing a mask and had a gun.

Odige was booked into the Orange County Jail with no bond.