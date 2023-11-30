Orange County man arrested in 2021 shooting death of woman inside her home, deputies say

An Orange County man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Alyzah Cruz in August 2021 inside her Orange County home, deputies said.

Jean Michael Perez-Diaz, 23, was arrested for manslaughter after Cruz was killed inside her home on August 23, 2021.

Detectives said Perez-Diaz was spotted at Cruz's home by her friend who dropped her off after a night out.

Cruz's roommate said she and her boyfriend recalled hearing Cruz come home that night and heard an unknown male's voice.

Cruz's friend who dropped her home also recalled seeing a 2005 Silver Honda Accord with a Hispanic male standing next to it. She told police Perez-Diaz approached the driver's side window and spoke to her briefly.

Video surveillance also showed Perez-Diaz pulling into Cruz's home at 1:20 a.m. He is seen leaving the home around 2:04 a.m.

At 2:24 a.m., an unknown person wearing light-colored clothing is seen running across the neighbor's lawn and into Cruz's home, arrest records show. At 2:27 a.m., that person is seen leaving the home and walking back across the lawns and out of view of the camera.

Detectives also found text messages between Perez-Diaz and another man he purchased a gun from just days before Cruz was killed.