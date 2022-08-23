'Turn yourself in, pay for what you did': Mother's plea to person who killed daughter

This August marks one year since Alyzah Cruz's death. Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said she was killed inside her own home on Flowers Pointe Lane in Union Park.

"You think about her every day -- when I’m brushing my teeth, when I’m taking a shower, when I’m taking care of my daughter," said Melanie Cruz, the victim’s sister. The 23-year-old was found shot in the head on Aug. 23, 2021, in her kitchen. Investigators said it does not appear anyone forced their way into her home. There are no witnesses either.

Her sister remembers rushing over to the home as soon as she got the call. Melanie remembers seeing her sister’s body being carried out. "At that moment, everything shut down and all I could scream was her name, hoping that she would just get up and say, ‘Hey, I just wanted to get your attention!' but that wasn’t the case," said Melanie.

Right now, there is no suspect information. Still, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still underway.

"All I can say is I forgive you, but turn yourself in, pay for what you did," said Yesania Pinero, the victim’s mother. Pinero was robbed of milestones, of time with her daughter, of happiness. Alyzah had just graduated cosmetology school in Rhode Island and wanted to own her own business.

"I, for one, will never see her get married. I, for one, will never see grandchildren from her -- all that was ripped out of my life," said Pinero.

One year later, the pain is just as sharp as the day it happened. "It’s an exhausting job to pull through every day and not collapse in a room and cry every day, that’s a job no mother, no parent should go through," said the mother.

The family is holding a vigil for Alyzah on Saturday at a parking lot near the corner of South Goldenrod and Curry Ford Road, outside 2319 S. Goldenrod Rd from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crimeline is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information, call 800-423-TIPS (8477)