Orange County leaders to discuss limiting rent increases

Orange County commissioners will discuss a plan to limit rent increases on Tuesday. It comes as prices in the area are up nearly 30-percent compared to last year.

Some renters tell FOX 35 News their rent is going up anywhere from $200 to $500 a month. Commissioners want to cap increases at 5-percent.

Officials want to discuss options like rent control, but that report may keep it from happening.

GAI Consultants will present their findings at a commission meeting, but the analysis they prepared calls the rental situation a "crisis" and not an "emergency" – which could keep commissioners from doing much to help.

County officials wanted to possibly add capping rent to the November ballot, but while the report says there is high demand, growing population, and limited housing, the consultants say freezing rent prices is unlikely to stabilize the market.

Recently District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe voiced her frustration.

"A one bedroom cost more than my mortgage and I said ‘I couldn’t live there is a commissioner. I wouldn’t be able to afford a one bedroom with my four member family.’"

Commissioners will be reacting to the report findings at the meeting. If it's not what they wanted to hear, they may have to come up another way to help renters.



