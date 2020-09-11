Orange County football players, coaches must be tested for COVID-19 before games

High school football teams in Orange County are just one week away from getting back under those Friday night lights, but there is a new procedure that all teams now have to follow.

Players and coaches will need to be tested for COVID-19 prior to hitting the field.

DeLand High School became the first in Central Florida to put its football season on hold because of COVID-19. The school’s athletic director confirmed about two dozen students and members of the school’s football team had to be quarantined because one of the team’s assistant coaches tested positive for coronavirus.

This forced the team to cancel their season opener.

Now the Orange County School District wants to avoid the same fate by requiring all high school football players, coaches, and training staff to be tested or else they will not be allowed to play.

No word yet on how often the football team will have to be tested. That testing is set to begin next week.

