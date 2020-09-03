DeLand High School football shut down for 2 weeks after assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19

article

Football practice at DeLand High School has been shut down for two weeks after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Lance Jenkins, Athletic Director with DeLand High School said they found out about it Wednesday morning.

“Our head coach [Steve Allen] notified our administration immediately,” Jenkins told the Orlando Sentinel.

The school also canceled its season-opening game against rival Seminole.

"Our staff and exposed student cannot return to campus until 9/16. FHSAA protocols require 6 practices prior to first contest. No plans to reschedule," Jenkins told FOX 35 News.

Jenkins says they are following safety protocols and have removed everyone from the group off campus for 14 days.

This is a developing story.