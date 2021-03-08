Orange County expands vaccine eligibility for convention center site

Orange County announced on Monday that even more people can get vaccinated at the convention center site.

Mayor Jerry Demings said that the following groups are now eligible for vaccines at the Orange County Convention Center site:

Any educator or support staff member regardless of age, including substitute teachers, daycare workers, and bus drivers with valid ID

Firefighters and law enforcement officers of all ages

Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact

Any person 65 years of age or older

Long-term care facility residents and their staff

Any person who is deemed medically vulnerable by a medical professional (must use the Florida Department of Health form

Mayor Demings said that plenty of vaccination appointments are still available and can be made on the Orange County website.

He also acknowledged that the county is approaching the one-year anniversary of his executive order declaring a local state of emergency, allowing him to redirect resources to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has been a challenging year for all of us, but we know things are better with the vaccine getting into the arms of many people," Mayor Demings said.

The anniversary is officially on Saturday, March 13th.

This has reportedly been the longest local state of emergency in Orange County history.

Mayor Demings also spoke about additional federal funding.

"Most Americans are excited about the potential for additional financial help," he said in regards to the COVID-19 relief bill that should be on President Biden's desk by the end of the week. "The bill is huge in terms of the impact on not only Americans but certainly Orange County. We stand to receive $251 million in federal recovery assistance. That will go a long way in helping our community recover."

