Orange County deputy under review concerning husband's arrest in Capitol riots

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking into what one of its deputy's may have known after her husband was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots.

The sheriff's office says that Deputy Sarah Jackman "has not been accused of any wrongdoing and our records show she was at work on Jan. 6, 2021."

The FBI reportedly told the agency that there is no evidence or indication that she had anything to do with the events at the Capitol or is a member of any extremist organization.

"Having said that, it would be concerning if a deputy is associated with people or groups that exhibit extremist ideology," the sheriff's office added.

There is currently an inquiry underway concerning what information Deputy Jackman may have had about her spouse’s involvement in the riots.

The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed to FOX 35 on Tuesday that Arthur Jackman was arrested Tuesday in relation to the Capitol riot. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 that Deputy Jackman has worked with the agency since May 2015.

