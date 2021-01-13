Virginia National Guard says it can’t accept care packages
When photos of National Guard members sleeping on the floor of the U.S. Capitol surfaced on Wednesday, concerned Americans reportedly rushed to send them care packages.
FBI: Delaware man seen holding confederate flag during Capitol riot surrenders
A Delaware man infamously seen holding a Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol during last week's deadly riots surrendered to federal agents along with his son on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.
Retired Chester firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher at officers during Capitol riot
Robert Sanford, a retired Chester firefighter, has been arrested after he allegedly threw a fire extinguisher that hit at least three officers during the Capitol riots.
Chicago man busted in Capitol riot admits to feds: 'Wow, you're pretty good,' papers show
A Chicago man accused of storming the Capitol last week allegedly told agents who showed up to arrest him: "Wow, you’re pretty good," court papers show.
President-elect Biden skipping Amtrak trip to DC for inauguration over security fears
The president-elect’s decision reflects growing worries over potential threats in the Capitol and across the U.S. in the lead-up to Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.
Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez calls for swift justice with Capitol rioters
Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez said there was no excuse for last week's violence in our nation's capital.
Arizona 'QAnon Shaman' photographed at Capitol riot faces several charges, including disorderly conduct
The Arizona man who was allegedly seen in pictures inside the Capitol building wearing a horned fur hat and red, white, and blue face paint will be in court Jan. 11.
Trump becomes only president to be impeached by House twice, charged with 'incitement of insurrection'
The House on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in the deadly U.S. Capitol siege by his supporters, making him the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
Uber ‘will not hesitate’ to ban riders over ‘violent or illegal behavior’ after pro-Trump Capitol riot
Uber announced that it will send users up-to-date information about unrest at state capitols ahead of Inauguration Day and “will not hesitate” to ban users who violate its policies on “violent behavior and illegal activity.”
‘I believe this was the right decision’: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey speaks out on Trump ban
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence on the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump from the social media platform after the violent pro-Trump Capitol riot last week.
National Guard members seen sleeping on Capitol floor ahead of inauguration
The night after a violent mob of Trump supporters hurled the U.S. Capitol into chaos, National Guard members poured into the District from Virginia and Maryland to help police restore order.
NJ man who saw deadly Capitol breach shooting charged in riot
A New Jersey man who said he was standing next to a woman when she was fatally shot during the U.S. Capitol riot is now charged in connection with last week’s breach.
Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller charged with taking part in US Capitol riot
Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.
Colorado man threatened to shoot Pelosi and Bowser in the head, according to court documents
A Colorado man who was heavily armed when he traveled to the nation’s capital to support President Donald Trump threatened both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mayor Muriel Bowser, according to court documents.
Olympic gold medalist with ties to Arizona charged in connection with deadly Capitol riot
According to various reports, an ex-Olympian charged in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol once had ties to the Valley.
Virginia man in 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt at riot arrested, authorities say
A man who was photographed wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt during the U.S. Capitol riot last week was arrested Wednesday in Virginia, authorities said.
AOC: 'I thought I was going to die' during Capitol riot
In an Instagram Live post, Ocasio-Cortez said she feared for her life and didn't know if she could trust authorities and some members of Congress during the siege on the U.S. Capitol.
Walmart, Boeing, Hallmark among companies pulling political contributions after pro-Trump Capitol riot
Several major companies announced they are are pulling political contributions made to Republican lawmakers and are reevaluating future spending on political interests following last week’s pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says Trump ‘bears responsibility’ for Capitol riot
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said President Donald Trump “bears responsibility” for last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters, but said impeaching Trump for a second time is a “mistake.”
Airbnb to block, cancel reservations in DC during Inauguration week
Airbnb has announced they will be canceling reservations in the D.C. metro area during the Inauguration week due to local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to the District.