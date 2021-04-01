2021 Atlantic hurricane season predicted to be 'above average,' report says

article

Hurricane season is two months away and it sounds like it will be a busy one.

According to an early prediction from AccuWeather, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be above average.

Experts with AccuWeather expect the season to result in 16-20 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes. Of the storms projected to reach hurricane strength, three to five are predicted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher storms).

"AccuWeather’s forecast, when compared to that 30-year average, indicates that 2021 is expected to be an above-normal season for tropical activity in the Atlantic," the report stated. "A normal season is considered to have 14 storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Last year, 13 hurricanes formed, and six of those reached the major hurricane threshold."

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November 30.

Early predictions from Colorado State University, which issues seasonal hurricane forecasts each year, says this year is leaning toward a 65-percent chance of an above-normal 2021 season. The university will release its formal forecast on April 8.

The National Hurricane Center has released the list of names you can expect to hear from our FOX 35 meteorologists this year:

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name tropical cyclones.

Instead, they have a supplemental list that will be used if the regular names are exhausted. Last year, the Atlantic hurricane season put up a record 30 named storms --- requiring the use of the auxiliary Greek alphabet for the second time ever.

