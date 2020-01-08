Orange County crossing guard in critical condition after crash pins her underneath car

A crossing guard with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has been seriously injured following a three-car crash in Winter Garden.

The Winter Garden Police Department says around 3:30 p.m., the crossing guard was pinned underneath a vehicle after walking children across the intersection of State Road 50 (W. Colonial Drive) and Avalon Road.

According to investigators, the at-fault vehicle hit another vehicle which rolled over the crossing guard, who was left in critical but stable condition. Two other people were transported with minor injuries. No children were at the intersection at the time.

Eastbound lanes of State Road 50 were closed to traffic while the crash scene was being processed and cleared.

MOBILE USERS CAN VIEW LIVE STREAM NOW ON FACEBOOK:

Advertisement



The crossing guard involved has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for almost two years. The crossing guard working that intersection services students from Tildenville Elementary and Lakeview Middle schools.

A statement from the Sheriff's Office read, "Our crossing guards are an invaluable resource and are integral to keeping the kids of Orange County safe every day when they show up at their posts. We are praying for the crossing guard’s speedy recovery."