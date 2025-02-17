Orange County crash leaves one dead, investigation ongoing; roadway shut down

The Brief Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on U.S. 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) near Hunters Creek Boulevard. The driver of V1 sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of V2 was later pronounced deceased. There is currently roadblock for all directions at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail at Hunters Creek Boulevard.



Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on U.S. 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) near Hunters Creek Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened when a 2025 Volkswagen Atlas (V1) was traveling southbound in the center lane and failed to stop for a traffic signal. A 2012 Mazda 3 (V2) was stopped at the light when V1, reportedly traveling above the posted speed limit, collided with it from behind.

Witnesses at the scene stated that the driver of V1 did not appear to slow down before the crash. Both drivers were transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center. The driver of V1 sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of V2 was later pronounced deceased.

There is currently roadblock for all directions at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail at Hunters Creek Boulevard.

The crash remains under investigation by law enforcement officials. Further details have not been released at this time.

