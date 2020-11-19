Expand / Collapse search

Orange County Convention Center testing site closes early so they can process every car waiting

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - For the first time in months, the Orange County Convention Center said that they had to close its COVID-19 testing site to allow all cars on-site to be processed.

They said that gates will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.

They reported earlier in the day that due to demand, those wanting to be tested should plan on a 90-minute wait. They added that if capacity is reached, the gate may close by 4 p.m. to accommodate everyone by closing time.

Florida health officials have reported a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus cases each day over the past month and a half, though the numbers are nowhere near the peak in July. 

MORE NEWS: Gov. DeSantis expects first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Florida within 3 to 6 weeks

On Wednesday, 7,925 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.