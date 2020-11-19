Orange County Convention Center testing site closes early so they can process every car waiting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - For the first time in months, the Orange County Convention Center said that they had to close its COVID-19 testing site to allow all cars on-site to be processed.
They said that gates will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.
They reported earlier in the day that due to demand, those wanting to be tested should plan on a 90-minute wait. They added that if capacity is reached, the gate may close by 4 p.m. to accommodate everyone by closing time.
Florida health officials have reported a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus cases each day over the past month and a half, though the numbers are nowhere near the peak in July.
On Wednesday, 7,925 new COVID-19 cases were reported.
