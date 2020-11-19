Orange County Convention Center testing site closes early so they can process every car waiting

article

For the first time in months, the Orange County Convention Center said that they had to close its COVID-19 testing site to allow all cars on-site to be processed.

They said that gates will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.

They reported earlier in the day that due to demand, those wanting to be tested should plan on a 90-minute wait. They added that if capacity is reached, the gate may close by 4 p.m. to accommodate everyone by closing time.

Florida health officials have reported a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus cases each day over the past month and a half, though the numbers are nowhere near the peak in July.

On Wednesday, 7,925 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

