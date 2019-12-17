Orange County approves architect for $38M convention center expansion

article

Orange County is moving forward with a multi-million dollar expansion of the Convention Center. The county was expected to select an architect for the project on Tuesday.

The $38 million expansion includes a new 200,000 square foot, multi-purpose venue and an indoor connector between the north and south concourses.

“In order to remain competitive, we have to meet the needs of trade shows and conventions of today and so, it is an important part of our economic engine here within this community and it is part of a multi-billion dollar economic engine that we have,” said Mayor Jerry Demings, Orange County.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.