Orange County Animal Services nursing abandoned baby bunny back to health

You can't look at this little fuzzy baby bunny without saying 'awwwww'!

Orange County Animal Services is currently nursing an adorable baby bunny back to health after it was dropped off at their facility on Friday.

"A concerned citizen brought in an abandoned bunny to our dog intake," animal services wrote on Facebook. "Officer Potts has a background in raising rabbits and decided to nurse this little guy back to good health!"

Officer Potts and his family are taking care of the little furball for now and they said the bunny is doing well and settling in nicely.

"Paws up for Officer Potts! 🐾 😊"

