Orange County Animal Services drops dog adoption fee to $5

To help their nearly 200 dogs find loving homes for the holidays, Orange County Animal Services has dropped its dog adoption fee to $5 for a limited time.

"We have so many excellent dogs in our care, that have been with us for weeks waiting for that special person to look their way," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

OCAS says by reducing the adoption fee, it hopes it will allow adopters to spend even more spoiling their new pet, with treats and other luxuries. The shelter currently has around 170 dogs in its care.

The $5 special began Tuesday and ends Wednesday, Nov. 30. They are also looking for foster homes so the doggies don't have to spend the holidays at the shelter and can instead celebrate in a warm home.

To see the shelters adoptable dogs, visit the Orange County Animal Services website.