Help name Brevard County's new crimefighting K-9 puppies

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office needs some help naming a litter of puppies that will soon begin training for their careers as K-9 crimefighters.

Back in October, K-9 Daisy Mae became a first time mom, giving birth to a litter of ten adorable bloodhound puppies this week – 6 males and 4 female pups.

"While eight of the ten pups will go on to be trained to search for missing children, seniors with Alzheimer’s, and as child comfort dogs, two of our female pups are taking on a brand new role as part of our amazing new educational partnership with the Brevard Zoo Farmyard," the sheriff's office said.

Two of the ten pups have been named: one is "Baby Blue" in honor of the puppies' dad; the other is named Cindy, in honor of Cindy Johnson, who has purchased and donated over 16 ballistic vests to the sheriff's office K-9s.

Now, the sheriff's office is asking citizens to help name the other eight bloodhound puppies.

To submit your name suggestion for this furry squad of law enforcement officers, go to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and comment under the puppies picture. They are looking for four female and four male names.

The contest ends on Dec. 2 at 9:00 p.m. The citizens who provide the winning names will be invited to a "Naming Celebration" and swear-in ceremony to pin the badges on all of the new deputy dogs.