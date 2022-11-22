Orlando dog found in trash can looking for home for the holidays

article

A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy is hoping to have a new loving forever home this holiday season.

Last week, a deputy responded to a call about a dog that was stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found the shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.

The sweet pup was trembling when the officer finally lifted her out of the garbage can, he said. It's not known how long the dog had been stuck inside, but based on its condition, she had been in there for at least a day or longer, the shelter said.

"We know things like this are upsetting, but we don't want her story to get lost in outrage," said Orange County Animal Services. "We are doing what we have to do for her, as well as trying to find out how and why she was found the way she was. She is safe and cared for, but she is going to need a lot more help. She may need foster care, and she will definitely need a lot of love, as well as a good home."

Orange Co. Animal Services

Orange Co. Animal Services

Animal Services said the dog, which they have named Panda, was thin and had scars on her face, but has shown no aggression while in their care.

"She seeks out affection, and leans into every touch. We know once she recovers fully, she is going to be an absolutely amazing family pet."

They believe Panda is about four-years-old and weighs 34-pounds. As of Tuesday, no one has claimed or adopted her.

"She is recovering nicely and is a very sweet dog," the shelter told FOX 35.

To learn more about Panda and welcome her into your home, visit the Orange County Animal Services website.



