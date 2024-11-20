Orange City Police arrest 22-year-old suspect in Circle K shooting incident

article

A 22-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday following a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Circle K convenience store on North Volusia Avenue.

Orange City Police responded to the store at approximately 11:25 p.m. after reports of gunfire stemming from a disturbance involving multiple individuals. Officers learned that one person had fired several shots during the altercation before all parties fled the scene in separate vehicles.

A "be on the lookout" alert was issued, leading the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to stop one of the vehicles a short time later on New York Avenue.

Police identified the shooter as De’Algernard De’Shawn Brown, who was working nearby as a street sweeper.

According to investigators, Brown became involved in the altercation and fired a handgun at a vehicle involved.

Nobody was injured or struck by the gunfire.

Detectives conducted interviews which led to the arrest of Brown.

He was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on an $11,000 bond and faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of battery.

The investigation remains active.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Brie Dagley at 386-851-7560.

