onePULSE Foundation announces date for first scholarship application window

article

The onePULSE Foundation announced on Monday that they will open its first scholarship application window on December 1, 2019.

The not-for-profit organization plans to grant 49 scholarships annually, each one up to $10,000 for use at an accredited institution of higher learning, including career and technical schools. Preference will be given to applicants who are immediate family members of the 49 victims, as well as survivors of the tragedy. Both high school seniors and students already at an institution of higher learning are eligible to apply.

The first scholarship will be awarded for use during the 2020- 2021 academic year, the organization said. The deadline for applications is January 31, 2020. Those who receive a scholarship will be notified in the spring of 2020.

“We will never forget the 49 Angels taken from us that day. This scholarship program will honor each victim and continue their legacy,” said onePULSE Foundation Board of Trustees Chairman Earl Crittenden. “Each Angel was special and loved, and we hope that through these scholarships, generations of students and professionals will continue to be empowered and inspired by their lives.”

The onePULSE Foundation said that they will consider many factors when assessing scholarship applications. These include the applicant’s personal story, financial need or independence, academic or self-improvement interest, and proven track record of leadership, community involvement, and work experience.

“We know that Shane is sitting with the Angels now, and we believe that he would be so delighted that a scholarship fund of this kind could enable aspiring vocalists to reach their full potential professionally,” said Corliss and Stephan Tomlinson, parents of Shane Tomlinson, a singer who was among the 49 people killed in the tragedy. “We know that this scholarship will also do a lot to ensure our son will never be forgotten.”

“As the founding sponsor of the National Pulse Memorial and Museum, we are very pleased that a portion of our funds will be used to support the onePULSE Legacy Scholarship initiative,” said David Strong, President and CEO, Orlando Health. “We look forward to the launch of the official scholarship campaign, which provides the opportunity for other companies and organizations to also choose to join this effort.

Advertisement

“AdventHealth is proud to honor the lives of the victims by supporting an initiative that will offer people in our community an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams,” said Samantha Kearns-O’Lenick, Executive Director of AdventHealth Community Impact. “We stand by the onePULSE Foundation in helping our community continue to heal and feel whole while shaping its future.”

“The Fields Auto Group embraces diversity and shares values and a vision with the onePULSE Foundation,” said Fields Auto Group President Dan Fields. “We will not let hate win and are honored to support the victims of such a senseless and hateful tragedy in our home town. Actions speak louder than words and Fields will continue to do everything to prevent these terrible events in the future and support the victims and their families here and anywhere we can.”

The onePULSE Foundation said that its scholarship program is just one of four pillars of their mission to create and support a memorial that opens hearts, a museum that opens minds, an education programs that open eyes, and legacy scholarships that open doors.

Those who would like to provide financial support for the scholarships can donate through the onePULSE Foundation website.