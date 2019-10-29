One of America’s largest marijuana companies opened a dispensary on International Drive

article

One of the largest US-based marijuana companies is now open for business in Central Florida.

California-based MedMen announced their newest dispensary location is open at 6600 International Drive in Orlando.

Renderings of the new store show a bright red building with a very simple interior design that has given the company their reputation as ‘the Apple Store of medical marijuana dispensaries’ in other states.

According to a press release from the company, the store will offer MedMen’s new loyalty program to customers, and eventually could offer delivery services to patients.

MedMen currently operates more than 30 dispensaries in Florida, New York, California, Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Nevada. Other Orlando locations include the West Palm Beach area, Pensacola, and a new location also opening in Tallahassee. According to the company’s website, another location is also coming soon on University Drive in Orlando.

Besides operating dispensaries, MedMen has also become known in the area as one of the largest supporters behind the “Make it Legal Florida” ballot petition to allow voters to decide on recreational marijuana in the state in the 2020 election.

MedMen’s Vice President of Government Affairs, Nick Hansen, is the chair of that committee.

As of early October, leaders at ‘Make it Legal Florida’ reported they’d collected more than 100,000 signatures in the first 20 days of that petition initiative. They’ll need 766,200 signatures to send the matter to the Florida Supreme Court and get it on the 2020 ballot.

If that initiative is voted in as a constitutional amendment, it would require recreational marijuana only be sold through licensed dispensaries.

