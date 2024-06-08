One man dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

A man has died after being shot late Friday night in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 2300 block of Lake Weston Drive regarding a shooting, according to a press release. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot, deputies said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.



