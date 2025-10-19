One killed in single-vehicle crash in Osceola County, officials say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on Southport Road in Osceola County.

According to reports, a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on Southport Road near Hunt Road on Saturday evening when the driver failed to navigate a left-hand curve.

Troopers say that the vehicle subsequently left the roadway and struck a mailbox before continuing on and colliding with a tree. The impact did not stop the vehicle, which then hit a nearby fence.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, but the 37-year-old male driver from Kissimmee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to officials, the identity of the driver has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.