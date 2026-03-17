'One Battle After Another' car driven by Leonardo DiCaprio on display at Orlando Auto Museum

The Brief The car driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in "One Battle After Another" is on display at the Orlando Auto Museum. The museum has more than 2,500 vehicles in its collection, including cars from movies and TV, antique cars and more. Orlando Auto Museum is located inside Dezerland Park Orlando on International Drive.



A piece of Hollywood has arrived at the Orlando Auto Museum.

The 1993 Nissan Sentra driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Oscar-winning film "One Battle After Another," is now on display at the attraction inside Dezerland Park off International Drive.

Dezerland recently acquired the car, which is featured in a dramatic car chase scene through the desert in director Paul Thomas Anderson's political drama.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The 1993 Nissan featured in "One Battle After Another" on display at the Orlando Auto Museum. (Courtesy: Dezerland Park)

"Film and automotive history often intersect in unforgettable ways, and this Nissan Sentra is a perfect example," said Jaime Figueroa, general manager at Dezerland Park Orlando, in a statement. "With the excitement surrounding 'One Battle After Another' this awards season, we're thrilled to bring a piece of that cinematic story to Orlando for fans to experience in person."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"One Battle After Another" won six Oscars at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, including best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and the first-ever Oscar for best casting.

The film follows a former revolutionary (DiCaprio) who's living off the grid with his daughter (Chase Infiniti). But he's forced back into the game when she goes missing.

One of the world's largest private automobile collections

The screen-used car joins more than 2,500 vehicles at the museum. The collection includes cars from TV shows and movies, antiques and rare vehicles.

Earlier this year, the museum put Elvis Presley's pink, guitar-shaped Cadillac Eldorado on display after months of restoring the iconic car.

The museum's collection is displayed across more than 20 themed rooms, including a military section featuring tanks and armored vehicles.

How much are tickets to the Orlando Auto Museum?

Admission to the auto museum costs $33.57 for adults and $23.48 for children, according to the museum's website.

A VIP tour is available $50.38 for adults and $40.30 for children.