1 in custody after Rockledge convenience store shooting, deputies say

The Brief A man is in custody after a shooting outside a convienence store in Rockledge on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the shooting.



One person is in custody after a shooting at a Cumberland Farms in Rockledge on Saturday, according to deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened outside the store on Viera Boulevard following an argument between two individuals inside the store.

Officials said a man shot at a vehicle as it was leaving the store. The man was later taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.