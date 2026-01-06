Restored Elvis 'guitar car' to debut at Orlando Auto Museum

article

The Brief Orlando Auto Museum will unveil the restored version of Elvis Presley's iconic pink ‘guitar car’ on Jan. 8. The 1970s Cadillac Eldorado was originally customized by famed car designer Jay Ohrberg and driven by Presley to one of his Las Vegas concerts. Dezerland owner Michael Dezer purchased the car, which was found abandoned in France, and had it sent to Orlando to be restored.



Elvis Presley’s iconic pink ‘guitar car’ has been restored and will take center stage at the Orlando Auto Museum this week.

The museum, located inside Dezerland Park on International Drive, will unveil the refurbished car on Thursday—Elvis’ birthday.

Famed custom car designer Jay Ohrberg transformed the 1970 Cadillac Eldorado into a 41-foot-long, guitar-shaped car, with a long guitar neck middle connecting the front and the back half.

Presley once drove the car to one of his concerts in Las Vegas.

The vehicle ended up in France and was discovered in poor condition. Michael Dezer, a South Florida developer and owner of Dezerland Park, purchased the car and had it shipped to Orlando last year to begin a reportedly $1 million restoration.

A 1970 Cadillac Eldorado, known as Elvis Presley's guitar car, before being restored. (Courtesy: Orlando Auto Museum)

To celebrate the unveiling of the restored car, the museum will offer special pricing on admission on Thursday and Friday. Tickets will be $19.35, a nod to Elvis’

The museum will offer special pricing on admission on Thursday and Friday. Tickets will be available online for $19.35, a nod to Presley’s birth year of 1935. Also, visitors who arrive dressed as Elvis can get one free ticket to the museum and the opportunity to buy up to three more tickets for the special online-only price of $19.35 each.

Other Elvis Presley-inspired activities are planned through the weekend, including live entertainment and limited-time food offerings.

Orlando Auto Museum features more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $200 million. The collection includes vehicles from movies and TV shows, antiques and military vehicles. The museum also has the largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia.