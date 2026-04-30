Olivia Rodrigo bringing 'Unraveled Tour' to Florida: Dates, ticket info

The Brief Olivia Rodrigo has announced "The Unraveled Tour," which will include several stops in Florida. The tour will have two shows at the Kia Center in Orlando this fall. The tour is for Rodrigo's upcoming album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl so in Love," which releases in June.



Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Florida this fall.

The pop star announced on Thursday her new "The Unraveled Tour," which will include two stops in Orlando.

Olivia Rodrigo has announced dates for "The Unraveled Tour," which will include several stops in Florida.

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What is The Unraveled Tour?

The tour will support Rodrigo's upcoming album "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl so in Love," which will be released on June 12.

The first single from the album is "Drop Dead," which has already debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Rodrigo will be joined by special guests Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice on select dates.

What are the tour dates?

The Unraveled Tour includes 65 dates across the U.S., the U.K. and Europe.

Orlando will get two shows at the Kia Center on Nov. 15 and 16.

Other Florida dates include two nights, Nov. 19 and 20, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

Devon Again is listed as the opening act for Rodrigo's Florida stops.

Sept. 25 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

Sept. 26 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

Sept. 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 30 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 3 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Oct. 4 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Oct. 7 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Oct. 8 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Oct. 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Oct. 12 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Oct. 15 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Oct. 17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Oct. 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Oct. 22 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Oct. 26 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Oct. 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Nov. 7 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Nov. 8 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Nov. 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Nov. 15 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Nov. 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Nov. 19 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Nov. 20 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Nov. 23 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Dec. 1 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Dec. 2 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Dec. 7 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 8 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 11 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Dec. 12 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Dec. 15 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Dec. 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Dec. 19 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Dec. 20 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Jan. 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

Jan. 13 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

Jan. 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

Jan. 17 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

Feb. 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Feb. 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Feb. 15 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Feb. 16 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

March 19 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena

March 20 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena

March 23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

March 24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

April 1 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle

April 2 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle

April 5 — London, UK — The O2

April 6 — London, UK — The O2

April 8 — London, UK — The O2

April 9 — London, UK — The O2

April 23 — Paris, France — La Defense Arena

April 27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome

April 28 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome

May 1 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi

May 2 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi

When will tickets be available?

General on-sale will begin on May 7 at 12 p.m. local time on oliviarodrigo.com.

Eligible American Express card members will have access to Amex Presale Tickets from May 5 through May 6, while supplies last.

Silver Star tickets will be offered for the upcoming tour. The $20 tickets were introduced during Rodrigo's GUTS world tour as a way to make attending shows more affordable for fans. A limited number of tickets will be available at a later date.