Olivia Rodrigo bringing 'Unraveled Tour' to Florida: Dates, ticket info
ORLANDO, Fla. - Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Florida this fall.
The pop star announced on Thursday her new "The Unraveled Tour," which will include two stops in Orlando.
Olivia Rodrigo has announced dates for "The Unraveled Tour," which will include several stops in Florida.
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What is The Unraveled Tour?
The tour will support Rodrigo's upcoming album "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl so in Love," which will be released on June 12.
The first single from the album is "Drop Dead," which has already debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Rodrigo will be joined by special guests Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice on select dates.
What are the tour dates?
The Unraveled Tour includes 65 dates across the U.S., the U.K. and Europe.
Orlando will get two shows at the Kia Center on Nov. 15 and 16.
Other Florida dates include two nights, Nov. 19 and 20, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.
Devon Again is listed as the opening act for Rodrigo's Florida stops.
- Sept. 25 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
- Sept. 26 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
- Sept. 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
- Sept. 30 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
- Oct. 3 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Oct. 4 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Oct. 7 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Oct. 8 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Oct. 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Oct. 12 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Oct. 15 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Oct. 17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Oct. 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Oct. 22 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Oct. 26 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Oct. 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Oct. 29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
- Oct. 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
- Nov. 7 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Nov. 8 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Nov. 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Nov. 12 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Nov. 15 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
- Nov. 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
- Nov. 19 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
- Nov. 20 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
- Nov. 23 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
- Nov. 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
- Dec. 1 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Dec. 2 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Dec. 7 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Dec. 8 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Dec. 11 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
- Dec. 12 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
- Dec. 15 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Dec. 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Dec. 19 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Dec. 20 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Jan. 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
- Jan. 13 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
- Jan. 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
- Jan. 17 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
- Feb. 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Feb. 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Feb. 15 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Feb. 16 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- March 19 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena
- March 20 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena
- March 23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
- March 24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
- April 1 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle
- April 2 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle
- April 5 — London, UK — The O2
- April 6 — London, UK — The O2
- April 8 — London, UK — The O2
- April 9 — London, UK — The O2
- April 23 — Paris, France — La Defense Arena
- April 27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome
- April 28 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome
- May 1 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi
- May 2 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi
When will tickets be available?
General on-sale will begin on May 7 at 12 p.m. local time on oliviarodrigo.com.
Eligible American Express card members will have access to Amex Presale Tickets from May 5 through May 6, while supplies last.
Silver Star tickets will be offered for the upcoming tour. The $20 tickets were introduced during Rodrigo's GUTS world tour as a way to make attending shows more affordable for fans. A limited number of tickets will be available at a later date.
The Source: This article was written with information released by Live Nation.