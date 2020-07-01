Ohio ice cream shop: Stop yelling at teenage workers for wearing masks

article

An Ohio ice cream shop has gone viral after the owner posted a message to customers on social media who were mistreating his young workers over face masks.

"Stop yelling at these young girls. Stop slamming doors. Stop swearing at them and making a scene. STOP!!!" Mootown Creamery Berea, Ohio wrote on Facebook. "These girls are wearing masks for YOUR protection. They are required by the state to wear them, and they do so with a smile because they care about you and your safety."

The owner made the decision to have the teenage employees wear the face masks and many customers have reportedly not been happy about it -- and have been downright abusive.

"Do you know how hard it is to work a summer rush in a face mask? With a line of customers to the door, some waiting outside, online orders dinging on a tablet, the phone ringing off the hook -- and then have a customer throw a temper tantrum in the store calling the girls "paranoid" or "anti-American" or even worse - CUSS AT THEM! (Does it feel good to make a 16-year-old girl cry in the bathroom? Or sob on her way home from work? Does that make you feel better about Covid? How would you feel if someone did this to your child?)Knock it off!!!!!!"

"The customers who are respectful, loving, understanding, and kind are welcome at Mootown. We serve ice cream and smiles. If going out for ice cream puts you in that much of a bad mood, stay home!!"

Mootown Creamery tells FOX 35 News, "I love these kids like they were my own children. I will fiercely defend them! They are just the best group of kids, and I hate that they have been so mistreated."

The Facebook post has gone viral with people across the country throwing their support to the shop and the young workers. A customer recently dropped off some inspirational face masks for the employees to wear and a GoFundMe was started to reward them for their hard work.