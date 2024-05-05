Shooting sparks manhunt in Flagler Beach

Officials with the Flagler Beach Police Department are investigating after a person was shot in Flagler Beach Sunday evening.

It happened just before 6:40 p.m. in the 400 block of South Flagler Avenue, according to police. The shooting prompted a closure of South Flagler Avenue to South 7th Street, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting with their current whereabouts unknown, according to officials. The Flager County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the incident.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.