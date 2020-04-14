Officials: Signs in Melbourne Beach saying residents would only be allowed in with ID check are a hoax

The town manager, the police chief and mayor tell FOX 35 News whoever made a handful of signs and posted them around the community "must have a lot of time on their hands,” but the message is totally nonsense.

The black and white signs started popping up in Melbourne Beach on Monday.

Twenty-four hours later, officials said it wasn't true.

Melbourne Beach is a remote community in Brevard County.

The signs suggest that police would only be allowing residents to enter the town by checking peoples' IDs.

Police are using the word "hoax" to describe the signs.

Legally, they say they cannot make someone take a sign off private property, but some have been found in public areas and officers pulled them out of the ground.