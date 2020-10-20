Officials in 2 Florida counties investigate emails as potential voter suppression

article

Officials in two Florida counties are investigating claims of voter intimidation through unsolicited emails.

In Alachua and Brevard counites, elections officials and law enforcement agencies say suspicious emails are making the rounds, allegedly telling people who to vote with a threatening tone.

The email message appears to be an attempt to influence the recipients into changing their party affiliation and voting Republican.

Alachua County elections officials say a few dozen voters received the email Tuesday morning. Its subject line says "Vote Trump or Else!" and claims to be from the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group that rose to national notoriety after the first presidential debate.

Election and law enforcement officials are not sure if the email is actually from the Proud Boys. The email targets Democrats, reading "You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you. Change your party affiliation to Republican."

"It’s something that we take very seriously," said Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Spokesman T.J. Pyche.

Advertisement

The supervisor of elections in Alachua County is concerned about possible voter suppression. The office is now working with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, state officials, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to investigate who sent the emails.

"We want to provide everybody with a safe voting experience, and when people are receiving messages like this, regardless of the source, it runs counter to us being able to provide that," Pyche said.

The woman who received the email didn't want to speak on camera but told FOX 35 she was confused and worried at first before chalking it up to most likely being someone posing as the Proud Boys. That's something officials are looking into.

"We want people to have a positive and safe experience wherever they are, free of harassment, wherever they are."

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey calls the emails distributed in his county disturbing but the investigation has determined the emails originated from outside the continental United States and are not considered a valid threat.

"I want to personally assure everyone that the Sheriff’s Office, our federal and local law enforcement partners are doing everything possible to identify those responsible. In America, every registered voter is afforded the right to participate in the electoral process and deserves to do so without intimidation or influence," Sheriff Ivey said.

FOX 35 reached out to the Proud Boys, but as of publishing this article have not heard back.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office sent a press release regarding similar emails.