Officials hope to build Florida's first wildlife highway overpass

Most people never see the world of wildlife that's all around them, when they travel on Florida's highways and interstates. Day and Night, animals like deer, raccoons, otters, bobcats, coyotes, and of course — gators all go about their business while we're on the roads nearby.

All the videos, captured by the Florida Department of Transportation cameras.

"Most of our crossings which are newer crossings have motion-activated trail cameras we put out there to monitor the bridge and make sure it's successful," said Brent Setchell with FDOT.

FDOT shot these videos from many highways — purposely built to allow wild animals to cross underneath them, without putting their lives or the lives of drivers in danger.

"There's over a hundred thousand vehicles per day that travel on I-4 in this section, with that it's not safe for wildlife to attempt to cross, nor is it safe for motorists for any wildlife that do cross.," Setchell.

At the Saddle Creek near Lakeland, officials hope to build the state's first wildlife overpass — a bridge over I-4 designed specifically for animals to cross above the traffic.

"Because of the road that's there, there's already some preserved lands that fall along those corridors. So that makes it an ideal location to try and connect those areas that were severed by I-4 and subsequent development over the last fifty years, said Setchell.

The bridge won't look like one that's built for humans. It will be wide and covered with grass, trees, and bushes to make it look like part of nature.

FDOT said at eight million dollars, it will be about half the cost lifting the road above the wilderness area.

"Cost-wise, this one became more cost-effective to go with this option and still have the same level of service and meet the project needs that we were looking for, said Setchell.

FDOT officially said a lot of animals will get good use out of the bridge.

"A lot of Florida black bear, we've seen bobcats, turkey, sandhill cranes, raccoons, we know there's a huge amount of deer in that area, as well," said Cindi Lane.

FDOT said once they secure funding for the project, they could start as soon as January and be finished in about three years in Orlando.