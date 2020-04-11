Governor DeSantis ramps up I-4 Ultimate Project, says portions will be done by summer

Governor DeSantis announced Saturday that portions of the I-4 Ultimate Project will be done by summer.

With a statewide stay-at-home order in place, there are a lot fewer cars on I-4 these days.

"Well over 100,000 cars a day,” Florida Department of Transporation (FDOT) Secretary Kevin Thibault said. “So, that’s what we usually deal with, 100,000-120,000 depending on the segment. So, now you’re dealing with volumes that are 40,000.”

That decline in drivers is giving the state a chance to finish parts of the I-4 Ultimate Project.

Portions of the 21 mile-long project will be done by summer, which is one to two months earlier than expected.

Governor Ron DeSantis made that announcement Saturday, along with the Secretary of FDOT.

Advertisement

“[I’m] very aware of the importance I-4 plays in the moving of people and goods through the region and I’m looking forward to this project being completed as soon as possible,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Drivers say this is good news.

“It’s really hard to get through town and the traffic has been horrendous and anything they can do to get that work done would be great,” driver Gary Campagna said.

Construction on parts of I-4 westbound through Downtown Orlando will be sped up, so will portions of the 408 interchange.

Gov. DeSantis said that’s the busiest interchange in the I-4 Ultimate Project.

To get this work done faster, there will be more daytime work and more lane closures.

"When an activity can be done in two days, which would actually take more like nine days,” Thibault said. “So, they save time by getting this done and moving the traffic around.”

Drivers FOX 35 News spoke with say that’s a small price to pay to get a better I-4.

“It doesn’t look anywhere near done,” driver Raymond Hudson said. “That definitely is good news to hear and hopefully fix the problems we’ve been having with traffic.”

DeSantis said the accelerated work won’t cost taxpayers any extra money.