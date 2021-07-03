Officials: 17-year-old dies in drowning at Cocoa Beach

article

A teen has died after drowning in Cocoa Beach, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Officials said the 17-year-old was found unresponsive in the surf near the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday and brought to shore by other surfers.

Officials said the teen was surfing when his friend noticed him facedown and unresponsive.

Nearby surfers pulled the teen out of the water and began resuscitating him until paramedics arrived, according to police.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the teen was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.