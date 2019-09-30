Officer strikes suspect in the leg after he flees traffic stop

article

The Cocoa Police Department reported on Monday that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a shooting in which a suspect was wounded in the leg after fleeing a traffic stop.

They said that on Sunday night, officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of 300 Pineda Street. The suspect fled and then bailed from the vehicle, fleeing on foot into the backyard of a residence. An officer ordered the suspect to stop several times, but the suspect did not comply and was seen with a firearm.

The officer then reportedly fired one round from his police service weapon, striking the suspect in the leg. The suspect was detained and immediately given aid. Identified as 44-year-old Dana King, he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.

Officers were able to secure the weapon found next to the suspect, police said.

King will face multiple charges. The responding officer was not injured and per protocol, will be placed on routine administrative leave while the investigation is active.

King is also said to be a convicted felon with a Florida Department of Corrections history dating back to 1994.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.