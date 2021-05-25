Adorable! Baby giraffe discovers her own shadow

A baby giraffe at Monarto Safari Park took a little break from bottle feeding recently to inspect a fascinating new discovery – her own shadow.

Mark Mills, a senior zookeeper, recorded footage of the curious youngster. "How cute," he says. "You’re funny."

The calf looks at the ground in amusement and can't stop staring as the shadow mirrors her every move.

The baby giraffe is currently being hand-raised by zookeepers at the park.

