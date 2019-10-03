Officer-involved shooting reported near Florida Mall

The Orlando Police Department says one of their officers, assigned to the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigations (MBI), has been involved in a shooting which left another person injured.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening outside a Target near the Florida Mall, which is located along Orange Blossom Trail at Sand Lake Road.

During an evening news conference, Orlando police spokesperson Lt. Wanda Miglio would not elaborate on the circumstances which surrounded the shooting or why the MIB was investigating in the area. She said the suspect was struck during the shooting incident, and the undercover officer was also injured.

"A bad guy was struck, and our officer also has some injuries, where some fragments went into his arm and possibly his eye," said Miglio.

Both the suspect and the officer were transported to the hospital. Several shoppers were stuck waiting to get to their cars, which ended up inside the crime scene. One family from Brazil even missed a flight because of this.

"We just heard a bunch of sirens, which is normal on Sand Lake Road," said shopper Emily Handy. "It's when we walked out to the car that we realized something else was going on."

The MBI is a crime-fighting task force consisting of multiple law enforcement agencies in Orange and Osceola counties. The officer has not been named but has been identified as a 14-year veteran of the force. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, which is standard procedure for shooting involving law enforcement officers.