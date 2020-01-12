Off-duty LA County Sheriff's Deputy struck and killed in Valley Village area

article

41-year-old off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Amber Leist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Valley Village while trying to help an older woman across the street, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke at 6 p.m. news conference Sunday to discuss the incident.

"Deputy Leist leaves behind her parents and two sons, one 20-years-old and the second, 17-years-old," Villanueva said at a news conference at the West Hollywood station.

FB LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE:

"It's been a tough day for our department and for West Hollywood station, where she was assigned," the sheriff continued.

Advertisement

Villanueva said that personnel at West Hollywood station were replaced today by personnel from other locations so that the West Hollywood personnel had a chance to grieve their loss.

LAPD Headquarters posted to social media:

'The badge, whether on or off duty, symbolizes a commitment to help those in need. Today, at LASDHQ Detective Amber Leist was tragically killed off-duty doing just that — helping a person who had fallen in the street. We are keeping her friends & loved ones in our thoughts & prayers.'

She was a 12-year-veteran of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Villanueva said.

The collision took place about 11:05 a.m. Sunday at Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue in the Valley Village area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to authorities, the driver pulled over to render aid.

Villanueva described that civilian as an elderly person who had fallen down while crossing a street.

She was struck while assisting the civilian, the sheriff said.

Leist was transported to a local area hospital were she was pronounced dead, LAPD said.

The incident is under investigation.

CNS contributed to this story.