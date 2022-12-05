Off-duty Florida firefighter renders aid to child on Christmas parade float

article

A child who was experiencing a medical emergency while riding on a Christmas parade float was rescued by a quick-thinking, off-duty member of the Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR).

Dustin Bovill and his family were enjoying the Havendale Christmas Parade on Friday evening when Bovill saw that the child was in distress. Bovill jumped onto the moving parade float and began to render aid.

"While I was watching the float pass by, I saw the father’s expression as he looked up from the float and I knew that something was not right," Bovill said. "After I saw the child’s father, I jumped onto the moving float in order to assist in any way that I could."

Bovill managed to clear the child’s airway and rode on the float until the end of the parade route when he was then able to transfer care to a PCFR Rescue Truck that was standing by, the agency said. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

"Bovill’s instinct to jump in and assist a citizen in need demonstrates our member’s readiness to serve whether they are on and off-duty," said Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Hezedean A. Smith. "Bovill’s actions and the care he provided to the child in need is something we are very proud of here at Polk County Fire Rescue."

Bovill has worked for Polk County Fire Rescue since 2014.