Off-duty Daytona Beach police officer arrested on DUI charge in Flagler County, officials say

An off-duty Daytona Beach police officer was arrested on a DUI charge Wednesday night in Flagler County, officials say.

What we know:

The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) said one of its officers, Edward Lee, was arrested while off duty Wednesday night.

Officials say Lee was arrested on a DUI charge while in Flagler County.

The department confirmed Lee has now been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review in accordance with departmental policies and standard procedures.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet shared any information on the events leading up to the alleged DUI or how high the off-duty officer's blood alcohol levels were.

What's next:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is currently conducting a criminal investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

What they're saying:

The DBPD said it will remain in full cooperation with the FCSO throughout the duration of its investigation.

"This type of behavior is not representative of the values of the Daytona Beach Police Department, and the officer will be held accountable in accordance with departmental policy and the law," the DBPD said in a prepared statement.

The backstory:

Lee has been an officer with the DBPD since May 13, 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.