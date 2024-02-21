Odessa man arrested after shooting, killing his mother during her birthday celebration: HCSO

article

A man was arrested and charged with the murder of his 78-year-old mother in Odessa on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, their communications center received a call at 7:13 p.m. from a neighbor. The 78-year-old woman's daughter requested the neighbor check on her mother.

READ: Parents of children with autism push for cameras in classrooms after teacher arrested for punching student

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

When the neighbor entered the woman's home in the 16000 block of Colwood Drive, she found the woman, Joanne Turrell, dead and immediately contacted deputies, according to HCSO.

Deputies arrived at the home and found Turrell covered in a blanket. Her son, Douglas Turrell, 53, who also lives in the home, was found in a locked bedroom with a firearm near him.

Detectives determined that Joanne had been shot and killed. They arrested and charged Douglas with murder in the second degree.

"Our heart breaks for the friends and family of this woman whose life was not only tragically ended but done so at the hands of her son," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Joanne Turrell was celebrating her 78th birthday. A time that should have been filled with joy and beautiful memories. Instead, we are now trying to piece together what resulted in it ending in such heartbreak."

This is an active investigation.