Odds increase for Caribbean, Atlantic tropical development with Gulf Coast impacts possible

Odds are rising for tropical development in the Southern Caribbean, with forecasters expecting a depression to form over the weekend as two low pressure areas feed off warm waters and minimal wind shear.

While computer models haven’t yet provided detailed projections, forecasters predict the developing system could move into the Gulf of Mexico, guided by a high-pressure system to the northeast and a jet stream dip over the central U.S. If named, the storm would be called "Patty."

Though the exact Gulf Coast location remains uncertain, the cooler waters and increased wind shear in the Gulf are expected to weaken the system as it approaches. Early forecasts suggest the system may bring higher rain chances across parts of the Gulf Coast next week due to its breakup.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1–November 30, 2024.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: