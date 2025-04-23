Ocoee police search for missing teen girl: Can you help?
OCOEE, Fla. - Police are searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen on Tuesday in Ocoee.
Where is Christ-Clara Charles?
What we know:
The Ocoee Police Department said Christ-Clara Charles was last seen on April 22 at Ocoee High School.
Police said the 15-year-old girl did not get on the bus and return to her Orange County home after school.
Police are searching for 15-year-old Christ-Clara Charles, who went missing on Tuesday. (Credit: Ocoee Police Department)
Christ-Clara was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Sprayground book bag, officials said.
Authorities said Christ-Clara, who also goes by Clara, has brown eyes, black and red braids, and sometimes wears glasses. She is described as being about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.
Help find Christ-Clara Charles
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Christ-Clara's location is asked to call detectives at (407) 905-3160.
