Ocoee police search for missing teen girl: Can you help?

By
Published  April 23, 2025 2:37pm EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen on Tuesday in Ocoee.
    • The Ocoee Police Department said 15-year-old Christ-Clara Charles did not get on the bus and return home after school.
    • Anyone with information on Christ-Clara's location is asked to call detectives at (407) 905-3160.

OCOEE, Fla. - Police are searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen on Tuesday in Ocoee.

Where is Christ-Clara Charles?

What we know:

The Ocoee Police Department said Christ-Clara Charles was last seen on April 22 at Ocoee High School.

Police said the 15-year-old girl did not get on the bus and return to her Orange County home after school.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Christ-Clara Charles, who went missing on Tuesday. (Credit: Ocoee Police Department)

Christ-Clara was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Sprayground book bag, officials said. 

Authorities said Christ-Clara, who also goes by Clara, has brown eyes, black and red braids, and sometimes wears glasses. She is described as being about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Help find Christ-Clara Charles

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Christ-Clara's location is asked to call detectives at (407) 905-3160.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ocoee Police Department in a Facebook post on April 23, 2025.

