Ocoee police search for missing teen girl: Can you help?

Where is Christ-Clara Charles?

What we know:

The Ocoee Police Department said Christ-Clara Charles was last seen on April 22 at Ocoee High School.

Police said the 15-year-old girl did not get on the bus and return to her Orange County home after school.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Christ-Clara Charles, who went missing on Tuesday. (Credit: Ocoee Police Department)

Christ-Clara was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Sprayground book bag, officials said.

Authorities said Christ-Clara, who also goes by Clara, has brown eyes, black and red braids, and sometimes wears glasses. She is described as being about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Help find Christ-Clara Charles

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Christ-Clara's location is asked to call detectives at (407) 905-3160.

