Ocoee officer fires at suspect vehicle approaching him head-on, acting chief says

An Ocoee police officer fired a shot at a suspect vehicle during an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday morning, acting police chief Vincent Ogburn told reporters during a press conference.

Police are working to identify the suspect, and have not yet located the vehicle involved in the shooting, Ogburn said.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the Clarcona Ocoee area. Police responded to the area of Crooked Lake Trail and North Hiawassee Road near Ocoee. FOX 35's Caroline Coles was at the scene and said multiple law enforcement agencies were scattered around the neighborhood.

The officer was trying to catch up to a speeding vehicle to initiate a traffic stop when the suspect turned down an unknown side street. That's when the vehicle approached the officer head-on, and the officer discharged his weapon, Ogburn said.

Ogburn said there was no dialogue or interaction between the officer and the suspect at the time of the shooting.

The vehicle fled the scene, and police are looking for leads on the license plate and vehicle type. At this time, the only thing police know about the vehicle is that it's silver.

It remains unclear if the suspect was injured in the shooting. It's also unknown how many people were in the car. The officer was not injured and is "doing fine," Ogburn said.

Police are working to canvass the neighborhood to see if anybody has information or any residential cameras that can help "piece the puzzle together," Ogburn said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Ocoee Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing, and this story is developing.