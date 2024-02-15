Ocoee man arrested in 2022 crash that left 1 person dead two days before Christmas: Officials

Watch FOX 35 Live

A man was arrested for his involvement in a 2022 crash that left a pedestrian dead in Ocoee, just two days before Christmas, officials said.

Anthony Jenkins was arrested on a warrant of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing the deadly crash.

The crash happened on December 23, 2022, in Ocoee on North Clarke Road at East Silver Star Road around 9:20 p.m.

Jenkins was reportedly traveling northbound on North Clarke Road in his Kia Soul when several cars slowed down for a red light. Jenkins accelerated his car to 76 mph before traveling up and on top of the center median.

Credit: Ocoee Police Department

The car then began to "fishtail" hitting the center median again before narrowly missing a blue Honda Accord traveling near the intersection.

The right side of Jenkins's car hit a tree and then hit a second tree causing Jenkins' car to violently rotate counter-clockwise eventually hitting a parked 2016 BMW 3 series.

The BMW "violently" slid to the left and hit the man standing next to the car sending him 10 feet away from his car.

The man who has been identified as Luat Phuoc Tong died a couple of days later as a result of the crash, officials said. When asked about the crash, Jenkins said the last thing he remembered was leaving his home to go to McDonald's.

Drug test results showed that Jenkins had marijuana in his system when the crash happened.

The investigation also found that Jenkins' license was suspected as of August 24, 2022.