Ocoee High School evacuated due to restroom fire, officials say

A restroom fire caused an evacuation at Ocoee High School on Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Ocoee Fire Department and Orange County Public Schools.

Fire officials responded to the school just after 9 a.m. after reports of a fire and evacuated outlying campus buildings in order to find the source of the smoke that had set off the fire alarm.

Something was found burning in an upstairs restroom, officials said. It was put out. It remains unclear at this time what they found.

The Ocoee Police Department said they are aware of the incident and are actively working with the school district and Fire Marshal.

Students and staff are still outside as of 10 a.m. as the building gets aired out.

No injuries were reported and all students and staff are safe.